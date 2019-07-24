 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK’s finance minister Hammond resigns from govt

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 12:50 Edited time: 24 Jul, 2019 13:59
Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, July 24, 2019. © Reuters / Peter Nicholls

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond resigned from government on Wednesday, following through on a promise to leave rather than serve under incoming PM Boris Johnson, Reuters reports.

Hammond strongly opposes leaving the European Union without a deal.

The finance minister says he had left the economy in a state that would allow his successor to choose between tax cuts, higher spending or faster debt reduction if they left the EU smoothly.

“After the decade when the aftermath of the 2008-09 recession meant we had no choices, this is a luxury which our successors should use wisely,” Hammond added.

