China’s Defense Ministry refutes report of Cambodia naval base

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 09:51 Edited time: 24 Jul, 2019 09:58
Chinese sailors stand in attention on the deck of a Chinese naval ship as they depart after a visit in Davao city, southern Philippines, May 2, 2017. © Reuters / Lean Daval Jr

China’s military said on Wednesday that reports of it setting up a military outpost in Cambodia’s port city were not true.

Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said that the Chinese and Cambodian militaries have “always carried out good exchanges and cooperation in military training.” He added that such cooperation “does not target third parties,” AP said.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that China and Cambodia signed a secret pact allowing Beijing exclusive use of a naval base in Sihanoukville in the Gulf of Thailand.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has described the report as “the worst distorted news,” saying that Cambodia has never discussed setting up a base with China.

