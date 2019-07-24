Japan’s TEPCO to decommission 2nd Fukushima nuclear plant – report

Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) plans to scrap its Fukushima Daini nuclear station, located a few miles south of the bigger Fukushima Daiichi plant where three reactors melted down in 2011, Kyodo said on Wednesday.

The board of TEPCO will formally approve the decision by the end of the month, according to the report.

The Daini station, which has four reactors, retained enough backup power to keep cooling going after three reactors at Fukushima Daiichi suffered meltdowns following the giant March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The company had said in June last year that it was considering decommissioning the reactors at the Daini station.