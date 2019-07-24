 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japan’s TEPCO to decommission 2nd Fukushima nuclear plant – report

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 07:54 Edited time: 24 Jul, 2019 08:37
Сranes and chimneys of Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant at an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, May 19, 2018. © Reuters / Toru Hanai

Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) plans to scrap its Fukushima Daini nuclear station, located a few miles south of the bigger Fukushima Daiichi plant where three reactors melted down in 2011, Kyodo said on Wednesday.

The board of TEPCO will formally approve the decision by the end of the month, according to the report.

The Daini station, which has four reactors, retained enough backup power to keep cooling going after three reactors at Fukushima Daiichi suffered meltdowns following the giant March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The company had said in June last year that it was considering decommissioning the reactors at the Daini station.

