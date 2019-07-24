 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US House passes resolution condemning boycott of Israel

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 03:24
© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

The US lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved a non-binding resolution that condemns the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement as harmful to the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stopping short of openly declaring it anti-Semitic.

House Resolution 246, which was introduced in March by Rep. Bradley Schneider (D-Illinois), passed with flying colors in a 398 to 17 vote in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. The bill opposes the BDS movement and particularly any “efforts to target United States companies.”

The powerful American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) lobbying group immediately welcomed the resolution, claiming that BDS is discriminatory and “disguises its true intentions under the banner of 'human rights.'”

