 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

War in Yemen can be stopped, warring parties support peace deal – UN envoy

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 15:10 Edited time: 23 Jul, 2019 17:11
Get short URL
War in Yemen can be stopped, warring parties support peace deal – UN envoy
UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths arrives to a meeting with Houthi-appointed local officials in Hodeidah, Yemen January 29, 2019. © Reuters / Abduljabbar Zeyad

The four-year war in Yemen can be stopped because the warring sides still support a UN peace deal brokered in Stockholm last December, UN envoy Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday.

The war between the Houthis and a Saudi-backed coalition supporting the Yemeni government has killed many tens of thousands of people and left millions on the brink of famine.

Griffiths said in Geneva he believes that “this war in Yemen is eminently resolvable.” Both parties “continue to insist that they want a political solution and the military solution is not available,” the diplomat added.

Last week a meeting between the warring sides, on a UN ship in the Red Sea, brought a surprise breakthrough, with agreement on technical aspects of a ceasefire deal in the flashpoint port of Hodeidah, Reuters said. Operational agreements on troop withdrawal plans under the Stockholm deal were also reached.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies