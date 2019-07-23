 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 16:50 Edited time: 23 Jul, 2019 16:53
Northern Ireland’s DUP to back new UK govt as Johnson takes over as PM
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster sits next to Conservative MP Boris Johnson, at the DUP annual party conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, November 24, 2018. © Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne

The Democratic Unionist Party’s 10 members of the UK parliament from Northern Ireland will continue to support the UK government after Boris Johnson takes over as prime minister, DUP leader Arlene Foster said on Tuesday.

“The Confidence & Supply Agreement between the Conservative Party and the Democratic Unionist Party remains,” Foster said in a statement.

The two parties will hold a scheduled review of the agreement ahead of the beginning of a new parliamentary session.

Foster said she had congratulated the new British PM and that she expected him to visit Northern Ireland soon, Reuters reports.

