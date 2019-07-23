Northern Ireland’s DUP to back new UK govt as Johnson takes over as PM

The Democratic Unionist Party’s 10 members of the UK parliament from Northern Ireland will continue to support the UK government after Boris Johnson takes over as prime minister, DUP leader Arlene Foster said on Tuesday.

“The Confidence & Supply Agreement between the Conservative Party and the Democratic Unionist Party remains,” Foster said in a statement.

The two parties will hold a scheduled review of the agreement ahead of the beginning of a new parliamentary session.

Foster said she had congratulated the new British PM and that she expected him to visit Northern Ireland soon, Reuters reports.