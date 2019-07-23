 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Vietnam launches social network as alterative to Facebook

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 12:32 Edited time: 23 Jul, 2019 16:36
A Facebook-style social network was launched in Vietnam on Tuesday, following calls by the government for domestic tech companies to create alternatives to US tech giants, Reuters said.

Gapo, a mobile app that lets users create personal profiles and share posts to a Facebook style “news feed,” has received $21.55 million in funding from tech corporation G-Group, according to its chief executive, Ha Trung Kien.

“Vietnamese users and enterprises are relying too much on Facebook as there are not so many social networks for them to choose from,” Kien said.

Gapo plans to reach 3 million users in 2019 and 20 million by January 2021.

