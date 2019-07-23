 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Acting Spanish PM Sanchez fails in 1st chance to form new govt

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 14:29 Edited time: 23 Jul, 2019 14:40
Spain's acting PM Pedro Sanchez gestures during the second day of the investiture debate at the parliament in Madrid, July 23, 2019. © Reuters / Sergio Perez

Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday failed on the first of two opportunities this week to win the endorsement of the parliament to form a government.

Socialist leader Sanchez fell short of the absolute majority of 176 votes of the 350-member lower house needed to win the vote. He received the backing of his party’s 123 members plus one more member of a marginal regional party.

Sanchez will have another opportunity on Thursday, when the bar lowers and he only needs more ‘Yes’ votes than ‘No’ votes. But the PM will need to entice the far-left United We Can party into backing him to have a chance with the second bid, AP said.

If he fails again, the lawmakers will have until September 23 to form a government or a new election will be triggered.

