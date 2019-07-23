Iraqi security forces clear farmland near Baghdad of ISIS militants

Iraqi security forces are clearing villages and farmland north of Baghdad from remaining militants attached to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), AP reports.

Troops on the ground searched for weapons caches and bombs in the farmland of Taramiyah on Tuesday. The area is about 50km (31 miles) north of Baghdad.

The move is part of an operation dubbed ‘Will to Victory,’ which started two weeks ago along the border with Syria. It was extended last week to areas north of Baghdad and in the Diyala, Salahuddin and Anbar provinces.

Iraq declared victory against IS in July 2017, but the extremists continue to carry out attacks around the country.