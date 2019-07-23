 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iraqi security forces clear farmland near Baghdad of ISIS militants

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 13:45 Edited time: 23 Jul, 2019 13:48
Iraqi security forces clear farmland near Baghdad of ISIS militants
Iraqi security forces are clearing villages and farmland north of Baghdad from remaining militants attached to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), AP reports.

Troops on the ground searched for weapons caches and bombs in the farmland of Taramiyah on Tuesday. The area is about 50km (31 miles) north of Baghdad.

The move is part of an operation dubbed ‘Will to Victory,’ which started two weeks ago along the border with Syria. It was extended last week to areas north of Baghdad and in the Diyala, Salahuddin and Anbar provinces.

Iraq declared victory against IS in July 2017, but the extremists continue to carry out attacks around the country.

