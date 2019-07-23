 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
West Bank settlement outposts boom in recent years – Israeli watchdog

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 10:43 Edited time: 23 Jul, 2019 11:56
Israeli paramilitary police stand together during an evacuation by the Israeli forces of Jewish settlers from Amona, an illegal outpost in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 3, 2019. © Reuters / Ronen Zvulun

Israeli settlers have established dozens of unauthorized settlement outposts in the West Bank in recent years, an Israeli watchdog group said on Monday. Peace Now added that most of them were founded since President Donald Trump took office.

The settlers have founded 32 remote West Bank outposts since 2012, often with tacit government support, the group said in a new report.

Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek these areas as part of a future state.

Most of the new outposts are farms that aim to take over large tracts of land at the expense of Palestinians and are often publicly funded, AP reported, citing the watchdog.

