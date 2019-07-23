Iran to meet with nuclear deal parties amid tanker crisis

Tehran said on Tuesday it will attend an urgent meeting with countries still party to the 2015 nuclear deal, as it declared itself the “guardian of security” in the Gulf amid a tanker crisis.

The July 28 meeting is aimed at salvaging the deal after the United States withdrew from it last year and re-imposed sanctions against Iran, AFP reported.

The nuclear deal meeting was requested by the European parties to discuss the “new situation,” Iran said, referring to its reduced nuclear commitments under the deal in response to the US withdrawal.

“It was agreed to convene an extraordinary meeting of the JCPOA joint commission in Vienna on July 28,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.