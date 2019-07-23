 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran to meet with nuclear deal parties amid tanker crisis

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 09:45 Edited time: 23 Jul, 2019 09:50
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. © Reuters / Hamad I Mohammed / File Photo

Tehran said on Tuesday it will attend an urgent meeting with countries still party to the 2015 nuclear deal, as it declared itself the “guardian of security” in the Gulf amid a tanker crisis.

The July 28 meeting is aimed at salvaging the deal after the United States withdrew from it last year and re-imposed sanctions against Iran, AFP reported.

The nuclear deal meeting was requested by the European parties to discuss the “new situation,” Iran said, referring to its reduced nuclear commitments under the deal in response to the US withdrawal.

“It was agreed to convene an extraordinary meeting of the JCPOA joint commission in Vienna on July 28,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

