 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

UAE, coalition not leaving Yemen despite redeployment of forces – minister

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 08:29 Edited time: 23 Jul, 2019 09:51
Get short URL
UAE, coalition not leaving Yemen despite redeployment of forces – minister
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash. © Reuters / Neil Hall

The United Arab Emirates, part of an Arab military coalition, is not leaving Yemen despite an ongoing drawdown and redeployment of Emirati forces, AFP reports.

“The UAE and the rest of the coalition are not leaving Yemen,” the minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said in an opinion piece published on Monday in the Washington Post. “While we will operate differently, our military presence will remain.”

The UAE announced earlier this month it was drawing down and redeploying troops in Yemen. The UAE is a key partner in the Saudi-led military coalition which intervened in Yemen in 2015 to back the internationally-recognized government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi against the Houthi rebels.

Gargash said the Houthis should see the UAE move as a “confidence-building measure to create new momentum to end the conflict.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies