PM Hun Sen denies allowing China naval base in Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Monday denied that he was allowing China to set up a military outpost in the Southeast Asian nation. A news report had earlier alleged that the two nations signed a secret pact allowing Beijing exclusive use of a naval base on the Gulf of Thailand.

Hun Sen told the Fresh News website that the report by The Wall Street Journal was “the worst distorted news,” and that Cambodia had never discussed with China setting up a base.

“No such thing happens. Foreign military base is against Cambodia’s constitution,” AP quoted Hun Sen as saying.

China is Cambodia's biggest investor and closest political partner.