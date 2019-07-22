PM Hun Sen denies allowing China naval base in Cambodia

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 22 Jul, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 22 Jul, 2019 16:57
Chinese Navy personnel. © Reuters / Jason Lee

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Monday denied that he was allowing China to set up a military outpost in the Southeast Asian nation. A news report had earlier alleged that the two nations signed a secret pact allowing Beijing exclusive use of a naval base on the Gulf of Thailand.

Hun Sen told the Fresh News website that the report by The Wall Street Journal was “the worst distorted news,” and that Cambodia had never discussed with China setting up a base.

“No such thing happens. Foreign military base is against Cambodia’s constitution,” AP quoted Hun Sen as saying.

China is Cambodia's biggest investor and closest political partner.

