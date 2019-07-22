Britain to send 250 troops to Mali for peacekeeping operations – ministry

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 22 Jul, 2019 14:37 Edited time: 22 Jul, 2019 16:51
The UK will send 250 troops to the West African nation of Mali next year as part of a United Nations peacekeeping operation, according to Britain’s Defense Ministry.

“In one of the world’s poorest and most fragile regions it is right that we support some of [the] world’s most vulnerable people and prioritize our humanitarian and security efforts in the Sahel,” Reuters quoted Defense Minister Penny Mordaunt as saying on Monday.

UK service personnel will work with partners in the region “to help promote peace by combating the threat of violent extremism and protecting human rights in Mali,” the minister added.

