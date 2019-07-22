European ministers seeking accord on migrant issue at Paris meeting

European ministers met in Paris on Monday to find an accord on the divisive issue of how to deal with migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

Absent from the closed-door meeting of interior and foreign ministers was Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, AP reported.

A day earlier, Salvini tweeted his disagreement with letting France and Germany determine refugee policy.

France has stressed the need for European countries to share the arriving migrants, who often travel on traffickers’ boats and get rescued by NGOs.