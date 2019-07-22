 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
European ministers seeking accord on migrant issue at Paris meeting

Published time: 22 Jul, 2019 13:24 Edited time: 22 Jul, 2019 16:38
Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. © Reuters / Remo Casilli

European ministers met in Paris on Monday to find an accord on the divisive issue of how to deal with migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

Absent from the closed-door meeting of interior and foreign ministers was Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, AP reported.

A day earlier, Salvini tweeted his disagreement with letting France and Germany determine refugee policy.

France has stressed the need for European countries to share the arriving migrants, who often travel on traffickers’ boats and get rescued by NGOs.

