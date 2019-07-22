 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey may launch military op in N. Syria ‘if safe zone not established’ – FM

Published time: 22 Jul, 2019 11:43 Edited time: 22 Jul, 2019 14:59
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. © Reuters / Umit Bektas

If a planned safe zone in northern Syria is not established, and if “threats continue against Ankara,” a military operation will be launched east of the Euphrates river, Reuters quoted Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying on Monday.

Turkey has been in talks with Washington over the establishment of a safe zone across its border in northeast Syria, where the US supports the Kurdish YPG militia. Ankara sees the YPG as a terrorist organization.

Cavusoglu also told broadcaster TGRT Haber that he hopes an agreement will be reached after talks in Ankara on Monday with US special envoy for Syria James Jeffrey.

