Bolton discusses Iran, S. Korea with Japanese officials

US National Security Advisor John Bolton held talks on Monday with Japanese officials in Tokyo. The meeting was arranged presumably to discuss a US-led military coalition to safeguard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the region, AP reports.

Japan, whose use of force is limited to self-defense under its pacifist constitution, is cautious about a military coalition. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he wanted to learn more about Washington’s intentions before deciding if or how Japan can cooperate.

Bolton, after meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, said they “covered a lot of ground.”

Japanese media said Bolton might also discuss an escalating spat between Japan and South Korea over trade and wartime labor issues.