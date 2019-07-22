 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 22 Jul, 2019 09:45 Edited time: 22 Jul, 2019 10:46
UK junior foreign office minister quits before ‘Johnson becomes no-deal Brexit PM’
Sir Alan Duncan, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. © Reuters / Carlo Allegri

Alan Duncan, a junior foreign office minister, quit on Monday in the latest resignation before the UK’s presumed new PM Boris Johnson takes office with the possibility of leading Britain out of the EU without a deal, Reuters reported.

Duncan has long been critical of Johnson and his decision follows last week’s resignation of Margot James, a culture minister who described Johnson’s promise to leave the EU by October 31, with or without a deal, as “quite incredible” for going against business organizations.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Philip Hammond also said he would resign rather than be sacked by Johnson as PM. He promised to fight alongside others in parliament to stop a no-deal Brexit.

If the polls are right, Johnson will become Britain’s new prime minister on Wednesday.

