UK junior foreign office minister quits before ‘Johnson becomes no-deal Brexit PM’

Alan Duncan, a junior foreign office minister, quit on Monday in the latest resignation before the UK’s presumed new PM Boris Johnson takes office with the possibility of leading Britain out of the EU without a deal, Reuters reported.

Duncan has long been critical of Johnson and his decision follows last week’s resignation of Margot James, a culture minister who described Johnson’s promise to leave the EU by October 31, with or without a deal, as “quite incredible” for going against business organizations.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Philip Hammond also said he would resign rather than be sacked by Johnson as PM. He promised to fight alongside others in parliament to stop a no-deal Brexit.

If the polls are right, Johnson will become Britain’s new prime minister on Wednesday.