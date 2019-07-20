 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK denies maritime violations, tells UN tanker seized by Iran was in Omani waters

Published time: 20 Jul, 2019 23:48 Edited time: 20 Jul, 2019 23:51
A helicopter hovers over British-flagged tanker Stena Impero near the strait of Hormuz July 19, 2019 © Reuters TV / WANA

The British authorities have accused the Iranian Navy, which seized a British-flagged oil tanker on Friday saying it had violated “international maritime rules,” of “illegally” interfering with the vessel’s passage. In a letter to the UN Security Council, cited by Reuters, the UK mission to the UN claimed that the tanker was sailing in the Omani territorial waters at the time of its seizure by Iranian forces.

"The ship was exercising the lawful right of transit passage in an international strait as provided for under international law," the mission said. In the account of the incident provided by Iran, the ship was seized for a failure to abide by the international maritime rules after an “accident” with an Iranian fishing boat. The Swedish-owned but UK-registered tanker has been accused of ignoring a “distress signal” from the boat.

