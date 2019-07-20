 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Scores detained, tear gas used against rowdy Algerian football fans in France after Africa Cup final

Published time: 20 Jul, 2019 10:52
© Jean-Philippe Ksiazek / AFP

Algerian football fans flooded onto the streets of French cities on Friday after their team won the Africa Cup of Nations, beating Senegal 1-0. The final game was played in Cairo, Egypt, but France has a sizable Algerian minority, since the Arab nation is a former colony, just like Senegal.

The celebrations were mostly peaceful but there were brief clashes with police, mostly in Paris and Lyon, where officers used tear gas to disperse the rowdy crowds. Overall, 198 people were detained across France for public disturbance, local media reported, citing the Interior Ministry.

