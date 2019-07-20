Scores detained, tear gas used against rowdy Algerian football fans in France after Africa Cup final

Algerian football fans flooded onto the streets of French cities on Friday after their team won the Africa Cup of Nations, beating Senegal 1-0. The final game was played in Cairo, Egypt, but France has a sizable Algerian minority, since the Arab nation is a former colony, just like Senegal.

The celebrations were mostly peaceful but there were brief clashes with police, mostly in Paris and Lyon, where officers used tear gas to disperse the rowdy crowds. Overall, 198 people were detained across France for public disturbance, local media reported, citing the Interior Ministry.

