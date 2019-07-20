Reports of heavy explosions as Saudi-led coalition resumes assault on Yemeni capital

The Saudi-led coalition said it has launched a fresh offensive on the positions of the Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, the Saudi state media reported Saturday morning. The coalition said the air raids were aimed at destroying five air defense sites and a ballistic missile storage depot allegedly operated by Houthis.

Shortly after the announcement was made, witnesses on social media reported a series of heavy explosions rocking the city within minutes of each other along with the sound of jets in the air.

The coalition says the Houthi installations pose a threat to the UN and other international organizations’ aircraft travelling across the Yemeni airspace.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.