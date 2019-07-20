 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Reports of heavy explosions as Saudi-led coalition resumes assault on Yemeni capital

Published time: 20 Jul, 2019 02:09
FILE PHOTO: People gather at the site of an air strike launched by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa, Yemen May 16, 2019. © REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

The Saudi-led coalition said it has launched a fresh offensive on the positions of the Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, the Saudi state media reported Saturday morning. The coalition said the air raids were aimed at destroying five air defense sites and a ballistic missile storage depot allegedly operated by Houthis.

Shortly after the announcement was made, witnesses on social media reported a series of heavy explosions rocking the city within minutes of each other along with the sound of jets in the air.

The coalition says the Houthi installations pose a threat to the UN and other international organizations’ aircraft travelling across the Yemeni airspace.

