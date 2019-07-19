 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 19 Jul, 2019 14:32 Edited time: 19 Jul, 2019 16:16
Captain of migrant rescue ship leaves Italy for Germany – charity group
German captain Carola Rackete addresses the media after leaving a hearing over accusations she aided illegal immigration in Agrigento, Sicily, Italy, July 18, 2019. © Reuters / Guglielmo Mangiapane

The German captain of rescue vessel ‘Sea-Watch 3,’ Carola Rackete, who was temporarily arrested in Italy for docking without permission to land rescued migrants, on Friday left for her home country, according to her charity group. “We can confirm the departure for Germany” from Italy, a Sea-Watch spokesman told AFP.

Rackete, 31, was arrested on June 29 and held for several days after the ship hit an Italian police speedboat while entering the Port of Lampedusa Island despite a ban from entering Italian waters.

The captain argued she was compelled to avert a human tragedy and bring ashore 40 migrants whom she had rescued on June 12 in the Mediterranean.

Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini labeled her a threat to national security. Rackete faces an Italian investigation on allegations of aiding and abetting illegal immigration and entering Italian waters in violation of the ban.

