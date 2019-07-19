 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran state TV claims VIDEO proves ‘no drone was downed’ by US in Strait of Hormuz
HomeNewsline

Kosovo’s PM Haradinaj resigns after being called to Hague war crimes court

Published time: 19 Jul, 2019 15:29 Edited time: 19 Jul, 2019 15:42
Get short URL
Kosovo’s PM Haradinaj resigns after being called to Hague war crimes court
Ramush Haradinaj. © Reuters / Hazir reka

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said on Friday he was resigning after being called to The Hague war crimes court linked to the Serbian breakaway province’s violent independence struggle, Reuters reports.

“The reason for this decision is because of a call I have received from a specialist chamber as a suspect,” Haradinaj said.

The Specialist Chamber was set up in 2015 to try ex-Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) guerrillas for alleged atrocities in the war against Serbian forces.

Serbia, Russia and a number of other countries have not recognized Kosovo’s independence.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies