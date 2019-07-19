Kosovo’s PM Haradinaj resigns after being called to Hague war crimes court

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said on Friday he was resigning after being called to The Hague war crimes court linked to the Serbian breakaway province’s violent independence struggle, Reuters reports.

“The reason for this decision is because of a call I have received from a specialist chamber as a suspect,” Haradinaj said.

The Specialist Chamber was set up in 2015 to try ex-Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) guerrillas for alleged atrocities in the war against Serbian forces.

Serbia, Russia and a number of other countries have not recognized Kosovo’s independence.