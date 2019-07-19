 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 19 Jul, 2019 13:57 Edited time: 19 Jul, 2019 15:35
Bulgarian MPs approve purchase of 8 new F-16s from US
© Reuters / Pierre Marsaut

Bulgaria’s parliament has sealed a deal to buy eight new American fighter jets. The agreement is part of a plan to replace the Balkan country’s aging Soviet-built jets and to bring its air force in line with NATO standards.

Lawmakers voted 123-78 on Friday in favor of a government motion to buy the eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft, AP reported. This will be the biggest military procurement in post-Communist Bulgaria.

The $1.25 billion deal includes the jets, ammunition, equipment and pilot training. The six single-seat and two, two-seat F-16s would be delivered by 2023. The defense minister will sign the contract with producer Lockheed Martin.

Bulgaria joined NATO in 2004 and the EU three years later.

