Beijing calls on US to ‘correct’ Iran sanctions

Beijing urged the US on Friday to “correct” sanctions imposed on Chinese companies accused of helping Iran acquire materials for its nuclear program, AP reports.

Washington’s pressure on Iran and its “long-arm jurisdiction” against companies in third countries is the “root cause” of tension with Tehran, the Foreign Ministry said.

“China has consistently and resolutely opposed the US imposing unilateral sanctions and so-called long-armed jurisdiction over other countries, including China,” said the ministry’s spokesperson, Geng Shuang. “We urge the US to immediately correct this wrong approach and earnestly respect the legitimate rights and interests of all parties.”

The US Treasury said on Thursday it imposed sanctions on what it called a network of front companies and agents. It said they are based in Iran, China and Belgium. The Treasury said the purchases violated UN restrictions on materials that can be used for nuclear programs.