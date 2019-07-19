 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brexit: Merkel says if solution is found on Irish border, backstop could be overwritten

Published time: 19 Jul, 2019 11:35 Edited time: 19 Jul, 2019 12:41
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds the annual summer news conference in Berlin, July 19, 2019. © Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that if Brexit negotiators found a solution on the Irish border in the declaration on future ties between Britain and the EU, the backstop would effectively be overwritten.

The backstop is contested by leading British politicians who want it changed or scrapped, and requires Britain to adopt some EU rules unless a future arrangement is found to keep open the land border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Merkel also said on Friday that Britain would remain a partner even if it is no longer a member of the EU in the future.

The chancellor added that work with British PM Theresa May’s successor would depend on how he approaches the European Commission, Reuters reports.

