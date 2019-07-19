Brexit: Merkel says if solution is found on Irish border, backstop could be overwritten

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that if Brexit negotiators found a solution on the Irish border in the declaration on future ties between Britain and the EU, the backstop would effectively be overwritten.

The backstop is contested by leading British politicians who want it changed or scrapped, and requires Britain to adopt some EU rules unless a future arrangement is found to keep open the land border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Merkel also said on Friday that Britain would remain a partner even if it is no longer a member of the EU in the future.

The chancellor added that work with British PM Theresa May’s successor would depend on how he approaches the European Commission, Reuters reports.