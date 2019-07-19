Protest leaders postpone talks with Sudan army rulers

Sudanese protest leaders said on Friday that talks with the country’s military rulers have been postponed, just days after the two sides signed a power sharing deal.

“The talks have been postponed,” prominent protest leader Omar al-Digeir told AFP. “We need more internal consultation to reach a united vision.”

Another protest leader, Siddig Youssef, also confirmed that talks had been suspended. No new date was set for negotiations to resume.

Sudan’s military council and an alliance of opposition groups initialed a political accord on Wednesday as part of a power-sharing deal aimed at leading the African nation to democracy.