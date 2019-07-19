 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Bangladeshi rivers break their banks, 400,000 forced to evacuate

Published time: 19 Jul, 2019 09:16 Edited time: 19 Jul, 2019 09:52
Get short URL
Bangladeshi rivers break their banks, 400,000 forced to evacuate
People move along a flooded road in Gaibandha, Bangladesh, July 18, 2019. © Reuters / Stringer

Rain-swollen rivers in Bangladesh broke through at least four embankments, submerging dozens of villages, Reuters reports. The number of people fleeing their homes overnight doubled to 400,000 in one of the worst floods in recent years, officials said on Friday.

Heavy rains and overflowing rivers have swamped 23 districts in northern and northwestern Bangladesh. At least 30 people have been killed since the floods began last week, authorities say.

The government has opened more than 1,000 temporary shelters. However, due to deep waters and lack of communications, many people aren’t able to reach them, said Raihana Islam, an official in the flood-afflicted district of Bogra.

The floods worsened after three embankments on the Brahmaputra river, which flows down from the Himalayas, through northeastern India and into Bangladesh, gave way late on Thursday.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies