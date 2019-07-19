 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
S. Korean man dies after self-immolation at Japanese Embassy amid Seoul-Tokyo row

Published time: 19 Jul, 2019 07:41 Edited time: 19 Jul, 2019 08:27
© Reuters / Toru Hanai / File Photo

An elderly South Korean man died on Friday after setting himself on fire outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul amid a diplomatic dispute between the two states over wartime forced labor compensation.

The row has seen Tokyo restrict exports of chemicals vital to Seoul’s chip and smartphone industry.

The man in his 70s started a fire inside his vehicle, which was parked in front of the embassy building. He later died after being treated in hospital, officials say.

The man spoke to an acquaintance on the phone while driving to the Japanese Embassy from his home, and said that he was “setting fire” because of “his hostility against Japan,” a police officer at Seoul’s Jongno Police Station told AFP. “His family members have also told us that his father-in-law was one of the victims of Japan’s wartime slavery.”

