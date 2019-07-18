 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Argentina designates Hezbollah terrorist organization, freezes assets

Published time: 18 Jul, 2019 14:11 Edited time: 18 Jul, 2019 18:30
Get short URL
Argentina designates Hezbollah terrorist organization, freezes assets
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and US President Donald Trump at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. © Reuters / Kazuhiro Nogi / Pool

Argentinian authorities have branded Hezbollah, which it blames for two attacks on its soil, a terrorist organization and ordered the freezing of the Islamist group’s assets in the country, Reuters reports.

The announcement on Thursday coincided with a visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. It comes as Argentina marks the 25th anniversary of the deadly bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in which 85 people died. Argentina blames Iran and Hezbollah for the attack, while both deny any responsibility.

Argentina also blames the Lebanese group for an attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 that killed 29 people.

The designation of Hezbollah as a terrorist group is the first by any Latin American country.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies