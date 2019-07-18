Argentina designates Hezbollah terrorist organization, freezes assets

Argentinian authorities have branded Hezbollah, which it blames for two attacks on its soil, a terrorist organization and ordered the freezing of the Islamist group’s assets in the country, Reuters reports.

The announcement on Thursday coincided with a visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. It comes as Argentina marks the 25th anniversary of the deadly bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in which 85 people died. Argentina blames Iran and Hezbollah for the attack, while both deny any responsibility.

Argentina also blames the Lebanese group for an attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 that killed 29 people.

The designation of Hezbollah as a terrorist group is the first by any Latin American country.