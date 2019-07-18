Iran & Gibraltar hold ‘positive’ meeting on detained supertanker

Gibratar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has discussed the situation around the tanker ‘Grace 1’ with Iranian officials in London, his spokesman said, describing the meeting as “constructive and positive.”

“The chief minister met yesterday in London with Iranian officials to discuss matters related to the detention of Grace 1 and to seek to de-escalate all aspects of the issues arising,” the spokesman said without providing any further details about the results.

The tanker was seized by British marines and the Gibraltar police earlier this month. The UK claimed the vessel was suspected of violating EU sanctions against Syria – something Iran has repeatedly denied. The incident has sparked a bitter row between London and Tehran.