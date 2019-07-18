 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran & Gibraltar hold ‘positive’ meeting on detained supertanker

Published time: 18 Jul, 2019 18:19 Edited time: 18 Jul, 2019 18:19
Oil supertanker Grace 1 is seen near Gibraltar, Spain July 4, 2019. ©  Reuters

Gibratar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has discussed the situation around the tanker ‘Grace 1’ with Iranian officials in London, his spokesman said, describing the meeting as “constructive and positive.”

“The chief minister met yesterday in London with Iranian officials to discuss matters related to the detention of Grace 1 and to seek to de-escalate all aspects of the issues arising,” the spokesman said without providing any further details about the results.

The tanker was seized by British marines and the Gibraltar police earlier this month. The UK claimed the vessel was suspected of violating EU sanctions against Syria – something Iran has repeatedly denied. The incident has sparked a bitter row between London and Tehran.

