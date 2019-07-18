 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Julian Assange’s appeal hearing canceled

Published time: 18 Jul, 2019 16:55
Protesters outside the Westminster Magistrate Court, London, May 2019 (file photo) ©  REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's appeal hearing has been canceled, court officials said Thursday. The hearing, to appeal his 50-week prison sentence for breaching bail in the UK in 2012, was scheduled for July 23. Multiple British media outlets reported that Assange is “no longer pursuing the appeal,” but that has yet to be confirmed by his lawyer.

The journalist spent nearly seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, having sought asylum over fears – later confirmed – that he would be arrested and extradited to the US over the 2010 publication of State Department and Pentagon documents. After his asylum was withdrawn in April, Assange was dragged out of the embassy by British police, sentenced to nearly a year behind bars, and sent to the maximum-security Belmarsh prison in south London.

