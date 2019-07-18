S. Korea may reconsider intelligence-sharing deal with Japan – report

Seoul could reconsider its intelligence-sharing deal with Japan as relations between the two US allies deteriorate, Yonhap quoted a South Korean national security adviser as telling lawmakers on Thursday.

Chung Eui-yong told a gathering of political party leaders and President Moon Jae-in that while Seoul’s current stance is to maintain the intelligence sharing arrangement, it could be reconsidered if the situation worsens, according to Shim Sang-jeung, representing the minor opposition Justice Party.

Moon and other government officials were meeting the leaders of five major political parties to discuss an ongoing feud with Japan, Reuters reports.

The row took a turn for the worse after Tokyo imposed export curbs on some materials used by South Korea’s huge technology companies.