 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

S. Korea may reconsider intelligence-sharing deal with Japan – report

Published time: 18 Jul, 2019 12:43 Edited time: 18 Jul, 2019 16:30
Get short URL
S. Korea may reconsider intelligence-sharing deal with Japan – report
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in. © Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina

Seoul could reconsider its intelligence-sharing deal with Japan as relations between the two US allies deteriorate, Yonhap quoted a South Korean national security adviser as telling lawmakers on Thursday.

Chung Eui-yong told a gathering of political party leaders and President Moon Jae-in that while Seoul’s current stance is to maintain the intelligence sharing arrangement, it could be reconsidered if the situation worsens, according to Shim Sang-jeung, representing the minor opposition Justice Party.

Moon and other government officials were meeting the leaders of five major political parties to discuss an ongoing feud with Japan, Reuters reports.

The row took a turn for the worse after Tokyo imposed export curbs on some materials used by South Korea’s huge technology companies.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies