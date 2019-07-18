US sanctions on Myanmar military leaders ‘inadequate’ – UN investigator

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran state TV shows video of seized tanker days after UAE-based vessel vanishes
Published time: 18 Jul, 2019 11:37 Edited time: 18 Jul, 2019 15:56
UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Situation in Myanmar Yanghee Lee. © Reuters / Lim Huey Teng

Sanctions imposed this week by the US on Myanmar’s military leaders over human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims do not go far enough, according to UN special rapporteur Yanghee Lee.

Washington banned Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing, three other senior commanders and their families from entering the US.

Lee said on Thursday a travel ban was not enough and called for freezing the assets of the commanders, Reuters reported. The ban “does not go far enough and it should go further, and the parameters of those sanctions should go further too,” she said in Kuala Lumpur. “They were never going to travel to the US… let’s be realistic.”

The rapporteur said the sanctions should also be extended to two more military leaders identified in a UN investigators report in 2018. The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar had earlier called for the six generals to be tried for genocide.

