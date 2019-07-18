At least 12 killed, scores injured as Taliban detonates 2 car bombs in Kandahar, Afghanistan

Twelve people were killed and more than 80 injured when Taliban fighters detonated two car bombs at a gate outside police headquarters in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Militant gunman then opened fire from nearby positions and members of the security forces were battling them, according to Tadeen Khan, the southern city’s chief of police. The attackers targeted the police force’s counter-narcotics wing, he said.

Three back-to-back explosions followed the first blast, eyewitnesses said.

The Taliban said in a statement their fighters had detonated car bombs and clashes were continuing as some fighters had entered police offices.