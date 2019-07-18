 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Macron accepts Putin’s invitation to attend celebrations of 75th anniversary of victory in WWII

Published time: 18 Jul, 2019 13:41 Edited time: 18 Jul, 2019 14:14
Get short URL
Macron accepts Putin’s invitation to attend celebrations of 75th anniversary of victory in WWII
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, July 15, 2018. © Reuters / Yury Kadobnov / Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to visit Russia in 2020 to attend celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, the Kremlin press service has said.

During their telephone conversation on Thursday, the two leaders also discussed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the situation in eastern Ukraine, according to the statement.

The parties considered ways “to resolve the domestic conflict in Ukraine and expressed readiness to step up efforts in that area, particularly by boosting the Normandy talks,” the press service added.

The Normandy Four format was established in 2014 to hold negotiations on conflict in eastern Ukraine.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies