Macron accepts Putin’s invitation to attend celebrations of 75th anniversary of victory in WWII

French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to visit Russia in 2020 to attend celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, the Kremlin press service has said.

During their telephone conversation on Thursday, the two leaders also discussed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the situation in eastern Ukraine, according to the statement.

The parties considered ways “to resolve the domestic conflict in Ukraine and expressed readiness to step up efforts in that area, particularly by boosting the Normandy talks,” the press service added.

The Normandy Four format was established in 2014 to hold negotiations on conflict in eastern Ukraine.