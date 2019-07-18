Watchdog fines Google $11,000 for non-compliance with Russia’s legislation

Google has been fined 700,000 rubles ($11,000) for breaching Russian legislation by failing to exclude links to sites with illicit content from its search results, state telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Thursday.

The measure comes in response to Google’s selective filtration of search results, RIA Novosti reports. The watchdog had earlier threatened to fine the tech giant, adding that all formal procedures will be completed by the end of July. More than a third of the links from the unified register of illicit content remain in the search results, according to Roskomnadzor.

In May, its experts said that Google had violated the Russian law on information by selectively filtering the search results.

The tech giant was fined $7,520 earlier this year for failing to adhere to the law that requires all search engines to filter and block content from websites flagged as illegal in a special registry.