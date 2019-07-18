 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Irish PM ‘to listen’ to alternative proposals from next British PM on N. Ireland backstop

Published time: 18 Jul, 2019 10:06 Edited time: 18 Jul, 2019 10:27
Ireland's PM Leo Varadkar arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 30, 2019. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir / Pool

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday that he is willing to listen to alternative proposals from the next British prime minister on keeping Northern Ireland’s border open after Brexit, Reuters reported.

Varadkar said he was willing to meet the new prime minister as soon as he is selected by the ruling Conservative Party.

If they have “proposals that genuinely achieve the same outcome, I have to listen to them,” he told RTE broadcaster.

“The objectives are that Brexit should not lead to the emergence of a hard border between north and south, that the right of citizens in Northern Ireland are fully protected,” Varadkar said.

