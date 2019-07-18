Irish PM ‘to listen’ to alternative proposals from next British PM on N. Ireland backstop

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday that he is willing to listen to alternative proposals from the next British prime minister on keeping Northern Ireland’s border open after Brexit, Reuters reported.

Varadkar said he was willing to meet the new prime minister as soon as he is selected by the ruling Conservative Party.

If they have “proposals that genuinely achieve the same outcome, I have to listen to them,” he told RTE broadcaster.

“The objectives are that Brexit should not lead to the emergence of a hard border between north and south, that the right of citizens in Northern Ireland are fully protected,” Varadkar said.