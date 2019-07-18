 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

League’s decision not to back von der Leyen risks isolating Italy, Deputy PM Di Maio says

Published time: 18 Jul, 2019 09:45 Edited time: 18 Jul, 2019 10:06
Get short URL
League’s decision not to back von der Leyen risks isolating Italy, Deputy PM Di Maio says
Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini. © Reuters / Tony Gentile

The decision of Italy’s ruling League party not to back Ursula von der Leyen as the next president of the European Commission risks isolating the country in Europe, Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.

Di Maio is the leader of the League’s coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement, which voted in favor of von der Leyen, a German conservative.

The clash within the ruling coalition over the EU vote could endanger Italy’s hopes of securing a top job in the new EU executive, Reuters reported, citing political sources. Rome’s hope was to obtain the competition portfolio with League’s Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti as a front runner.

The League, led by Matteo Salvini, emerged as the country’s largest party in May’s European elections.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies