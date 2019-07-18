League’s decision not to back von der Leyen risks isolating Italy, Deputy PM Di Maio says

The decision of Italy’s ruling League party not to back Ursula von der Leyen as the next president of the European Commission risks isolating the country in Europe, Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.

Di Maio is the leader of the League’s coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement, which voted in favor of von der Leyen, a German conservative.

The clash within the ruling coalition over the EU vote could endanger Italy’s hopes of securing a top job in the new EU executive, Reuters reported, citing political sources. Rome’s hope was to obtain the competition portfolio with League’s Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti as a front runner.

The League, led by Matteo Salvini, emerged as the country’s largest party in May’s European elections.