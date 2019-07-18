 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

German ship captain Rackete questioned by Italian prosecutor over rescued migrants

Published time: 18 Jul, 2019 08:51 Edited time: 18 Jul, 2019 09:45
Get short URL
German ship captain Rackete questioned by Italian prosecutor over rescued migrants
German captain Carola Rackete arrives for a hearing over accusations she aided illegal immigration in Agrigento, Sicily, Italy, July 18, 2019. © Reuters / Guglielmo Mangiapane

German captain Carola Rackete was questioned by an Italian prosecutor on Thursday over allegedly aiding illegal immigration.

The captain of the ‘Sea-Watch 3’ was arrested on June 29 for entering Italy’s Lampedusa port despite a veto imposed by far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, and knocking a coastguard boat out of the way to land 40 migrants who were blocked at sea for over two weeks.

A judge overturned the arrest three days later, saying the 31-year-old had merely acted to save lives.

Rackete appeared at a court in the southern Sicilian town of Agrigento, AFP reported. The captain, who remains in the Sicilian port of Licata, is still the subject of two investigations – one for entering Italian waters despite a direct order to stop, and another for aiding illegal immigration.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies