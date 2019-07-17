 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia calls on OSCE to facilitate dialogue between NATO & post-Soviet security bloc CSTO

Published time: 17 Jul, 2019 17:05 Edited time: 17 Jul, 2019 17:13
Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger reacts during a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, April 24, 2019. © Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina

Moscow has urged the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to pay attention to the address made by the post-Soviet Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to NATO, to consolidate dialogue between the two organizations.

Speaking at an OSCE forum in Vienna on Wednesday, Russian permanent representative to the organization Aleksandr Lukashevich said the CSTO address envisions “stronger mutual trust and development of cooperation,” TASS reports.

The document was adopted by the CSTO member states’ foreign ministers on May 22 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The address to the diplomacy chiefs of allied NATO states urged the creation of a mechanism of regular consultations between the secretary generals of the two organizations and a dialogue between the CSTO Permanent Council and the North Atlantic Council.

