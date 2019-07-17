Russia calls on OSCE to facilitate dialogue between NATO & post-Soviet security bloc CSTO

Moscow has urged the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to pay attention to the address made by the post-Soviet Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to NATO, to consolidate dialogue between the two organizations.

Speaking at an OSCE forum in Vienna on Wednesday, Russian permanent representative to the organization Aleksandr Lukashevich said the CSTO address envisions “stronger mutual trust and development of cooperation,” TASS reports.

The document was adopted by the CSTO member states’ foreign ministers on May 22 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The address to the diplomacy chiefs of allied NATO states urged the creation of a mechanism of regular consultations between the secretary generals of the two organizations and a dialogue between the CSTO Permanent Council and the North Atlantic Council.