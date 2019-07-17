EU gives Poland 2 months to reverse regulations ‘undermining independence of judges’

The European Union has given Poland’s government two months to reverse new disciplinary regulations that Brussels says undermine the independence of judges.

Wednesday’s notice from the European Commission is seen as a step toward sending the case to the European Court of Justice, AP said.

In April, the commission requested explanations from Poland on the 2017 law that introduced disciplinary measures for judges. The EU says the regulations subjected the judiciary to political control, in violation of rule-of-law principles and of EU rules.

The new letter requires Warsaw to comply with the commission’s opinion within two months or face the possibility of being brought before the EU court.