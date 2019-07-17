 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU gives Poland 2 months to reverse regulations ‘undermining independence of judges’

Published time: 17 Jul, 2019 15:23 Edited time: 17 Jul, 2019 16:41
Poland's PM Mateusz Morawiecki arrives to take part in a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium, July 2, 2019. © Reuters / Piroschka Van De Wouw

The European Union has given Poland’s government two months to reverse new disciplinary regulations that Brussels says undermine the independence of judges.

Wednesday’s notice from the European Commission is seen as a step toward sending the case to the European Court of Justice, AP said.

In April, the commission requested explanations from Poland on the 2017 law that introduced disciplinary measures for judges. The EU says the regulations subjected the judiciary to political control, in violation of rule-of-law principles and of EU rules.

The new letter requires Warsaw to comply with the commission’s opinion within two months or face the possibility of being brought before the EU court.

