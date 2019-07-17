Greek parliament sworn in as PM Mitsotakis prepares to outline new govt policies

Greece’s new parliament was sworn in on Wednesday after elections in early July. The six-party legislature will officially begin its functions after electing a speaker on Thursday.

New prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will outline his government’s policies at the weekend before a vote of confidence late on Sunday. The cabinet has vowed to cut taxes, boost domestic security and tighten borders against migration.

The conservative government, which has a comfortable majority of 158 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament, has made boosting sluggish growth a priority.

Hours after Mitsotakis’ victory, Eurozone finance ministers warned the new government to stick to Greece's strict public spending commitments.