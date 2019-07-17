 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greek parliament sworn in as PM Mitsotakis prepares to outline new govt policies

Published time: 17 Jul, 2019 12:27 Edited time: 17 Jul, 2019 16:27
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives to attend a swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected lawmakers at the Greek parliament in Athens, July 17, 2019. © Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

Greece’s new parliament was sworn in on Wednesday after elections in early July. The six-party legislature will officially begin its functions after electing a speaker on Thursday.

New prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will outline his government’s policies at the weekend before a vote of confidence late on Sunday. The cabinet has vowed to cut taxes, boost domestic security and tighten borders against migration.

The conservative government, which has a comfortable majority of 158 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament, has made boosting sluggish growth a priority.

Hours after Mitsotakis’ victory, Eurozone finance ministers warned the new government to stick to Greece's strict public spending commitments.

