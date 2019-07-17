 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Turkish rights activists acquitted of terror-related charges

Published time: 17 Jul, 2019 14:16 Edited time: 17 Jul, 2019 16:05
Demonstrators hold pictures of Ahmet Nesin, Sebnem Korur Fincanci and Erol Onderoglu during a protest against an arrest of three prominent campaigners for press freedom, in front of the pro-Kurdish Ozgur Gundem newspaper in Istanbul, Turkey, June 21, 2016. © Reuters / Murad Sezer

A court in Istanbul has acquitted the Turkey representative for Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and two other human rights activists of charges of engaging in terrorist propaganda.

The media advocacy group said Erol Onderoglu of Reporters Without Borders, Sebnem Korur Fincanci, head of the Human Rights Foundation and writer Ahmet Nesin were acquitted on Wednesday.

They were charged three years ago for taking part in a campaign to show solidarity with a pro-Kurdish newspaper, Ozgur Gundem, which was later closed down by Turkish authorities, AP said. The paper was accused of being a mouthpiece for the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK).

RSF welcomed their acquittal, but tweeted that “three years of absurd proceedings was already a form of unjust punishment.”

