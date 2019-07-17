 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India to deport all illegal migrants – interior minister

Published time: 17 Jul, 2019 13:47 Edited time: 17 Jul, 2019 15:44
Home Minister Amit Shah receives a flower bouquet upon his arrival at the ministry in New Delhi, India, June 1, 2019. © Reuters / Altaf Hussain

India will identify and expel illegal immigrants from across the country, the interior minister said on Wednesday. Critics say the stepped-up campaign could stoke religious tension and further alienate minority Muslims.

An exercise to identify alien immigrants from Muslim-majority Bangladesh has been going on in the northeastern state of Assam for years. The campaign was a key issue in this year’s general election, won by PM Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist party.

Home Minister Amit Shah told parliament that the government would not limit its efforts to Assam, but would come down hard on illegal immigrants anywhere.

Shah called illegal migrants “termites” that he said were eating into Assam’s resources during the election campaign, Reuters reports.

