Russia, US begin Geneva consultations on strategic stability

Consultations between Russia and the US on strategic stability have kicked off in Geneva, TASS reports. The meeting is being hosted by Russia’s permanent mission to the UN office in the Swiss city.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov is heading the Russian delegation, while the US delegation is led by Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan. The delegation also includes the State Department Undersecretary for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in late June, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump handed down instructions to resume full-fledged dialogue on the matter.

Ahead of the meeting, Moscow said it views extension of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) as the most important issue on the agenda, but Washington assumed it was too early to discuss the issue.