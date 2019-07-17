 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia, US begin Geneva consultations on strategic stability

Published time: 17 Jul, 2019 14:00 Edited time: 17 Jul, 2019 14:07
Russian Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov (L), US Under-Secretary of State Andrea Thompson (C) and US Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament Robert Wood at a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing, January 30, 2019. © Reuters / Thomas Peter / Pool

Consultations between Russia and the US on strategic stability have kicked off in Geneva, TASS reports. The meeting is being hosted by Russia’s permanent mission to the UN office in the Swiss city.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov is heading the Russian delegation, while the US delegation is led by Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan. The delegation also includes the State Department Undersecretary for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in late June, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump handed down instructions to resume full-fledged dialogue on the matter.

Ahead of the meeting, Moscow said it views extension of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) as the most important issue on the agenda, but Washington assumed it was too early to discuss the issue.

