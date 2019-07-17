 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 17 Jul, 2019 08:45 Edited time: 17 Jul, 2019 12:16
Leader of Merkel’s party takes over Germany’s Defense Ministry
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chairwoman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union party (CDU). © Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke

The new leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is taking over Germany’s Defense Ministry, contrary to her previous insistence that she wouldn’t join the cabinet.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is to be formally appointed on Wednesday as the successor to Ursula von der Leyen, who was elected on Tuesday as the new head of the European Commission.

Kramp-Karrenbauer narrowly won the leadership of Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union in December. She has concentrated so far on trying to renew the party.

She has seen her poll ratings drop sharply following several gaffes, and has struggled to raise her profile given that she lacks a seat in parliament and wasn’t a member of the government, AP said.

