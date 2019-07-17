Russian court prolongs detention of 6 of the 24 Ukrainian sailors from Kerch Strait incident

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 17 Jul, 2019 10:29 Edited time: 17 Jul, 2019 12:08
Ukrainian navy vessels are docked in the Black Sea port of Odessa. © Reuters / Yevgeny Volokin

Moscow’s Lefortovo Court on Wedenesday ruled to prolong its custody of six of the 24 Ukrainian sailors detained for breaching the Russian border in the Kerch Strait last November. The detention term for the trio was prolonged for three months, until October 24.

Similar applications by investigators regarding the other sailors will be heard in the near future, the court heard.

Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova said earlier on Ukrainian television that Moscow was ready to release the Ukrainian sailors and return the ships, based on Kiev’s commitment to ensure the sailors’ further participation in the proceedings.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told journalists on Monday that Moscow and Kiev were discussing a possible exchange of the Ukrainian sailors.

