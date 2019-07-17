 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sudan’s military council signs political accord with opposition groups

Published time: 17 Jul, 2019 07:55 Edited time: 17 Jul, 2019 09:57
Sudanese people celebrate after the ruling military council and a coalition of protest groups reached an agreement to share power during a transition period in Khartoum, July 5, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudan’s ruling military council and an opposition coalition signed a political accord on Wednesday as part of a power-sharing deal.

The final version of agreement, which was reached earlier this month, was signed in Khartoum in the presence of African mediators following a night of talks.

The deal is meant to pave the way to a political transition in Sudan after military leaders ousted former President Omar al-Bashir in April following weeks of protests against him.

Ethiopian mediator Mahmud Dirir said Sudan needed to overcome poverty and called for the country to be taken of a US list of states that support terrorism, Reuters reported.

