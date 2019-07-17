Sudan’s military council signs political accord with opposition groups

Sudan’s ruling military council and an opposition coalition signed a political accord on Wednesday as part of a power-sharing deal.

The final version of agreement, which was reached earlier this month, was signed in Khartoum in the presence of African mediators following a night of talks.

The deal is meant to pave the way to a political transition in Sudan after military leaders ousted former President Omar al-Bashir in April following weeks of protests against him.

Ethiopian mediator Mahmud Dirir said Sudan needed to overcome poverty and called for the country to be taken of a US list of states that support terrorism, Reuters reported.