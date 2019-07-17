Yemen’s Houthis say they launched drone attack on Jizan airport in SW Saudi Arabia

Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they launched a drone attack on Jizan airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia early on Wednesday.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said the attack disrupted operations at the airport, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and downed three Houthi drones launched towards the southwestern Saudi cities of Jizan and Abha.

According to Saria, Tuesday’s drone attack had targeted the King Khalid air base near the southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait. However, there was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia.