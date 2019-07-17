 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Yemen’s Houthis say they launched drone attack on Jizan airport in SW Saudi Arabia

Published time: 17 Jul, 2019 09:37 Edited time: 17 Jul, 2019 09:50
A Saudi woman takes photos of Houthi drones, brought down April 11 over Jizan and Abha, in Khobar, Saudi Arabia, April 16, 2018. © Reuters / Hamad I Mohammed

Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they launched a drone attack on Jizan airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia early on Wednesday.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said the attack disrupted operations at the airport, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and downed three Houthi drones launched towards the southwestern Saudi cities of Jizan and Abha.

According to Saria, Tuesday’s drone attack had targeted the King Khalid air base near the southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait. However, there was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia.

